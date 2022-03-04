Economic Development Corporation Michigan City to host seminar on business tax abatments

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City will host an upcoming virtual seminar on business tax abatements.

Business owners can learn how they can qualify for reductions in their property tax bills if they invest in or grow their operations.

Dan Botich with Short Elliott Hendrickson will lead the informational session from 8 to 10 a.m. March 8.

Attendees can learn about the tax abatement process, filing for one and requirements to maintain the benefits, which are typically phased over a 10-year period in Indiana, though the legislature recently allowed local governments more flexibility in setting length.

Companies that get tax abatements in exchange for investment and job creation in the Hoosier State typically get most of their property taxes on the new facility or addition waved in the first year. The property taxes then get phased in more and more every subsequent year until the full tax burden is realized after a 10-year period.

Botich also will cover Urban Enterprise Zone tax benefits and compliance.

The seminar will be conducted via Zoom. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit edcmc.org, call 219-873-1211 or email info@edcmc.com.

