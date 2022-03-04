 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City to host seminar on business tax abatments

  • 0
Economic Development Corporation Michigan City to host seminar on business tax abatments

Downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City will host an upcoming virtual seminar on business tax abatements.

Business owners can learn how they can qualify for reductions in their property tax bills if they invest in or grow their operations.

Dan Botich with Short Elliott Hendrickson will lead the informational session from 8 to 10 a.m. March 8.

Attendees can learn about the tax abatement process, filing for one and requirements to maintain the benefits, which are typically phased over a 10-year period in Indiana, though the legislature recently allowed local governments more flexibility in setting length.

Companies that get tax abatements in exchange for investment and job creation in the Hoosier State typically get most of their property taxes on the new facility or addition waved in the first year. The property taxes then get phased in more and more every subsequent year until the full tax burden is realized after a 10-year period.

People are also reading…

Botich also will cover Urban Enterprise Zone tax benefits and compliance.

The seminar will be conducted via Zoom. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit edcmc.org, call 219-873-1211 or email info@edcmc.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Dig the Dunes to host a Makers Market

Dig the Dunes to host a Makers Market

Dig the Dunes will host a Makers Market in which people can visit local businesses in LaPorte and Porter counties and create something like art, jewelry or wooden gnomes at each one.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts