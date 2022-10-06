Economic development leaders to discuss strengthening the regional workforce

Lake County's economic future will be discussed over plates of golden lake perch later this month at a Lake County Advancement Committee luncheon.

The Lake County Advancement Committee will host a panel discussion on "Strategies for Strengthening the Regional Workforce" at noon on Friday, October 14, at Teibel’s Restaurant at U.S. 41 and US 30 in Schererville. Check-in starts at 11:40 a.m.

Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman will moderate the panel discussion. Center of Workforce Innovations President and CEO Lisa Daughterty, Community Liason for Employment Services Michelle Novak and CTE Director/Principal Area Career Center Lauren Dado will share insights on how to ensure the Region has a qualified workforce and employers a pipeline of skilled job candidates.

It's part of the Lake County Advancement Committee's mission "to identify major social, economic, and policy issues impacting the citizens of Lake County, Indiana, to educate our members and the public about these important issues, and to propose possible solutions that arise from our dialogue."

"The workforce needs are incredibly important to bring economic development opportunities to Lake County and all of Northwest Indiana," Lauerman said. "This panel hopes to share some new fresh ideas and also new opportunities to engage different levels of workforce from all walks of life."

The luncheon costs $25 for perch or $20 for a chef's salad. The nonprofit accepts cash or check only.

If interested in attending, register in advance by Oct. 12 by contacting Linda Gajewski by emailing lgajewski@ccsj.edu or 219-473-4217.