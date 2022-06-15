Economic development opportunities hailed at chamber event

GARY — Construction work on long-awaited commuter railroad projects, the pending designation of economic development zones around train stations and the ongoing preparations to receive state grant money for economy-boosting projects prompted the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce to invite leaders of three organizations in charge of those efforts to its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority President and CEO Sherri Ziller and Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis addressed members of the chamber that represents Hammond and East Chicago businesses at their lunchtime meeting at Hard Rock Casino.

A drive from Gary east along the South Shore Line, where "we are in full-bore construction mode," Noland said, provides the most evident example of the confluence of several efforts in 2022.

The construction work is part of the railroad's $650 million Double Track project to add a second set of rails along single-track areas of the 26 mile stretch from downtown Gary to downtown Michigan City, where the tracks will be moved to the side of the street in a transformation of the city's downtown.

The effort will reduce express-train trips from South Bend to Chicago from 2 hours 35 minutes to 1 hour 45 minutes, and trips from Michigan City from 1 hour 40 minutes to 1 hour 7 minutes or better, he said. The project also includes new stations in Miller and Michigan City and expanded parking along the line — with a Dune Park expansion finished and Portage/Ogden Dunes project "well under way."

That project will connect to the billion-dollar West Lake Corridor project at a new Hammond Gateway Station. West Lake will run 12 peak-hour trains on weekdays to and from Chicago, and off-peak shuttle service between its Munster-Dyer station and the Gateway.

For the project itself, demolition work on commercial properties is nearing completion and utility work is progressing, Noland said. "There's a huge amount of activity going on there."

West Lake will use 32 current South Shore cars that will be refurbished and "will look like brand new cars on the inside," while 26 double-decker cars leased from Metra will bolster the South Shore Line. Noland said post-project train schedules will be made public soon.

As construction season heats up, the first seven transit development districts, or TDDs, that will be created around current and future train stations are moving through a process that could see them finalized in late summer or early fall, Ziller said. Once established, a baseline of local property tax and local income tax revenue will be determined, and increases in revenue moving forward will go into a special fund to aid development within each district.

"We're doing all this to bring connectivity to Chicago up to 21st century standards," Ziller said, with the intention of drawing investment, population and the added economic activity that brings to the Region.

Meanwhile, the state's $50 million READI grant is expected to aid in that endeavor. Ennis said the grant, awarded last year, includes 35 projects based on the Northwest Indiana Forum's "Ignite the Region" plan.

Northwest Indiana's plan for the grants, awarded by the state from federal funds, focused on ready-to-go projects that include technology initiatives aimed at turning the area between Chicago and South Bend into a quantum computing hub, new business, industrial and medical research parks, high-tech career training and supporting young, minority and rural entrepreneurs to innovate and lead in tech and other industries.

The focus on "talent" and "place-making" also includes money for the Marquette Greenway trail spanning the length of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, assisting development of the transit-oriented neighborhoods and promoting local farm and food distribution initiatives.

