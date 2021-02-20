Economic development picked up in Northwest Indiana last year despite pandemic

“Amidst a year of trials and uncertainty, Northwest Indiana managed to outperform 2019 metrics,” Ennis said. “We look forward to working more closely with our regional partners, maybe even face-to-face, in 2021 to continue to build on that success."

The NWI Forum added two new board members, Justin Mount of Indiana America Water and Matt Gower of Carmeuse Lime and Stone.

"We live in a great place in Northwest Indiana," Mount said. "There's a lot of promise."

It also re-elected board members Dave Bareham of Enbridge, Brian Hittinger of Krieg DeVault, Chancellor Tom Keonn of Purdue University Northwest, Richard Leverett of AT&T, Dean Mazzoni of Franciscan Health Michigan City, Kathryn Jenkins of Horseshoe Casino, Lori Tubbs of McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, Michael Helsdingen of First Midwest Bank, and Erica Dombey of Regional Development Company.

"I want to be part of the group that will move the Region forward," Gower said. "I'll do the best that I can do to be a willing soldier."

The NWI Forum is looking to build upon the success of economic development projects like the South Shore Line's West Lake expansion and double-tracking, Ennis said.