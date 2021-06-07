Economist to address Region small business owners

Ball State University Professor Michael Hicks will give a talk to Northwest Indiana small business owners via the latest NWI Small Business Task Force webinar.

Hicks, a professor of economics and the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, will give a virtual talk at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the effect of low taxes on economic growth.

Hicks, who served on the faculty of the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management and at research centers at Marshall University and the University of Tennessee, will give a presentation entitled "Surprise Lessons About Low Taxes and Economic Growth."

"Professor Hicks’ research interest is in state and local public finance and the effect of public policy on the location, composition, and size of economic activity. He has authored three books and more than 50 scholarly papers and is best known for his work on tax incentives and the impact of Walmart," organizer Lisa Beck said in a news release.