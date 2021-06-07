Economist to address Region small business owners

Ball State University Professor Michael Hicks will give a talk to Northwest Indiana small business owners via the latest NWI Small Business Task Force webinar.
Hicks, a professor of economics and the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, will give a virtual talk at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the effect of low taxes on economic growth.
Hicks, who served on the faculty of the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management and at research centers at Marshall University and the University of Tennessee, will give a presentation entitled "Surprise Lessons About Low Taxes and Economic Growth."
"Professor Hicks’ research interest is in state and local public finance and the effect of public policy on the location, composition, and size of economic activity. He has authored three books and more than 50 scholarly papers and is best known for his work on tax incentives and the impact of Walmart," organizer Lisa Beck said in a news release.
Hicks is a retired Army Reserve infantryman who earned degrees from the University of Tennessee and the Virginia Military Institute. His has appeared on NPR, CSPAN, MSNBC and Fox Business News, and his work has been cited in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and The Economist.
"Since its inception in 1970, Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research, formerly the Bureau of Business Research, has supported business faculty and provided Indiana’s business community with research resources," Beck said in the news release.
For more information or to watch the seminar, visit https://www.facebook.com/NWISmallBusinessTaskForce.