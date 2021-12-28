EDCMC Executive Director gets economic development leadership training

Economic Development Center Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse recently completed economic development leadership training.
Hulse was awarded a Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate after completing an Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program.
“It is vital to stay on top of best practices and the latest trends in the economic development arena while connecting with economic development leaders from across the country,” Hulse said. “The program really delved into the future of leading a successful economic development strategy, and I am honored to bring this back to Michigan City as we continue to build momentum.”
The program was developed as a collaboration among Clemson University, the University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University and the University of New Mexico. Open to mid- and senior-level economic development professionals across the United States, the program aims to develop skills needed for advanced economic development planning in both urban and rural areas.
It covers marketing, branding, communications, media relations, relevance, value proposition, site selection, recruiting and personal and professional leadership.
Hulse spearheads economic development efforts in Michigan City and previously worked in the economic development field in Florida and North Carolina. He is credited with helping draw more than $3.5 billion in capital investment and bringing more than 30,000 jobs over the course of his career.
