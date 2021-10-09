EDCMC leader honored by International Economic Development Council

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse was honored by the International Economic Development Council at its annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hulse, who leads economic development efforts in Michigan City, was honored as a Fellow Member, a status conferred upon "IEDC members who have displayed unusual stature in the field of economic development or related disciplines." It recognizes significant contributions to the economic development field and academic accomplishments by those working in the profession.

“His outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession go above and beyond to improve the quality of life for others,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chairman and President & CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara Tom Kucharski.

Hulse previously worked in economic development in Florida and North Carolina. He leads the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana that works to lure new businesses and strengthen existing ones in the community with programs, services and one-on-one assistance aimed at helping customers prosper. It often partners with businesses, local government, schools and community groups.