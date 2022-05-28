EDCMC marking 25th anniversary with gala

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala this summer.

The economic development agency will present its annual business investment awards and host a Silver Anniversary Gala at 5:30 p.m. July 21 in the Stardust Event Center at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

It's a black-tie event celebrating prosperity, innovation, growth, synergy and investment, according to the EDCMC.

“The five concepts are really at the core of what we do here at the EDCMC. While we may be the starting point for site selectors and startups, we move beyond initial conversations and contacts by offering assistance along the way,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “Innovation and synergy of private, nonprofit and government agencies are essential to maintaining growth and prosperity and bringing investment into our region.”

The EDCMC works to bring jobs, investment and economic development to the lakefront city in LaPorte County. It also seeks to be a resource for businesses, workforce development initiatives and community groups, taking a holistic approach to developing Michigan City's economy such as by ensuring there's a skilled workforce.

“We understand that results are driven by partnerships and working together. We have had the opportunity to bring together people and agencies across the board to get things done,” Hulse said. “Our groundwork for a long-term strategy is based on four tenets: workforce development and talent attraction, economic modernization, placemaking and aggressively telling the story.”

Michigan City has been making progress in recent years, Hulse said. He pointed to the South Shore Line's Double Track project, forthcoming downtown housing projects and the hotel with a rooftop pool planned across from the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

“The 11th Street Central mixed-use development includes a new train station for the South Shore Line, luxury residential apartments, commercial space and a parking garage,” Hulse said. “This is the single most impactful development in decades that we have the opportunity to use as a platform for even more growth. The Double Track project is expected to shave the commute time from here to Chicago from 1 hour 41 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes to attract residents and businesses here. With the expansion of Burn ‘Em Brewing and additional residential and commercial developments planned, we are seeing the additional quality of life elements that go hand-in-hand with everything we already have in place to create a community that we can all love and enjoy for years to come.”

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City plans to toast to its past successes and the future growth it anticipates.

“Twenty-five years of dedication to creating jobs, attracting new businesses, supporting our entrepreneurs ... It’s been 25 years of making an immeasurable impact on our communities through leading events, exploring answers to challenges and building a spirited and lively place for all who live here,” said Linda Simmons, EDCMC board chair and director of marketing at Visit Michigan City LaPorte. “The EDCMC is honored to have the opportunity to be a component of all things Michigan City as our community sees continued momentum and prosperity at an amazing level.”

For tickets, visit www.edcmc.com/edcmc-silver-anniversary-gala-investment-awards/. For more information call 219-873-1211 or email admin@edcmc.com.

