Edgewater Health Clinic opens in Cedar Lake

Edgewater Health opens a new clinic in Summer Winds Plaza in Cedar Lake Monday.

The Gary-based health care provider will offer routine checkups, screenings, wellness education and chronic disease management at the new clinic at 9855 Lincoln Plaza Way, across from Hanover Central High School

“We are excited to expand our services to this community and look forward to establishing new relationships in Cedar Lake,” said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, CEO of Edgewater Health.

Dr. Marshall James and Nurse Practitioner April Donald and will provide family medicine services which Edgewater says are "essential to preventing disease, keeping health care costs low, and improving quality of life."

It will also be staffed by Dr. Deborah McCullough and Dr. Sharon James, who will offer both family medicine and women's health services there.

Women can get gynecological, first trimester obstetrical and newborn care at the new clinic.

“In Cedar Lake, we saw a need that is perfect for Edgewater Health’s approach: We believe it is essential to treat the whole person rather than just a condition, and our focus on family medicine and women’s health is a perfect fit,” Hughes said.

Edgewater Health started as the Gary Community Mental Health Center in 1974. It rebranded as Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living, Inc. in 1993 and then simply as Edgewater Health in 2017. It now offers a holistic approach to health, treating both behavioral and physical issues.

Brett McDermott of Latitude Commercial, a Crown Point-based real estate firm that represented both Edgewater Health and the landlord in the transaction, said Edgewater Health had been seeking a Cedar Lake location for some time because of the community's growth before finding a spot in the newly constructed Summer Winds Plaza that's also home to Pop's Italian Beef, Midwest Express Clinic and Rise'n Roll Bakery.

For more information, edgewaterhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.