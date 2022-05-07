 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Edgewater Health Clinic opens in Cedar Lake

  • 0
Edgewater Health Clinic opens in Cedar Lake

Edgewater Health opens a clinic in Summer Winds Plaza in Cedar Lake Monday.

 Joseph S. Pete

Edgewater Health opens a new clinic in Summer Winds Plaza in Cedar Lake Monday.

The Gary-based health care provider will offer routine checkups, screenings, wellness education and chronic disease management at the new clinic at 9855 Lincoln Plaza Way, across from Hanover Central High School 

“We are excited to expand our services to this community and look forward to establishing new relationships in Cedar Lake,” said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, CEO of Edgewater Health.

Dr. Marshall James and Nurse Practitioner April Donald and will provide family medicine services which Edgewater says are "essential to preventing disease, keeping health care costs low, and improving quality of life."

It will also be staffed by Dr. Deborah McCullough and Dr. Sharon James, who will offer both family medicine and women's health services there.

Women can get gynecological, first trimester obstetrical and newborn care at the new clinic.

People are also reading…

“In Cedar Lake, we saw a need that is perfect for Edgewater Health’s approach: We believe it is essential to treat the whole person rather than just a condition, and our focus on family medicine and women’s health is a perfect fit,” Hughes said.

Edgewater Health started as the Gary Community Mental Health Center in 1974. It rebranded as Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living, Inc. in 1993 and then simply as Edgewater Health in 2017. It now offers a holistic approach to health, treating both behavioral and physical issues.

Brett McDermott of Latitude Commercial, a Crown Point-based real estate firm that represented both Edgewater Health and the landlord in the transaction, said Edgewater Health had been seeking a Cedar Lake location for some time because of the community's growth before finding a spot in the newly constructed Summer Winds Plaza that's also home to Pop's Italian Beef, Midwest Express Clinic and Rise'n Roll Bakery.

 For more information, edgewaterhealth.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Pharmacy chains continue to adjust business model

Pharmacy chains continue to adjust business model

Northwest Indiana may face the loss of more neighborhood pharmacies after CVS recently announced plans to shutter 900 stores nationwide, which will likely result in another rollback in brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the Region that could force people to sign up to get their prescriptions by mail instead.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Buyer’s Market big-box store comes to Highland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts