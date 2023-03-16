Edgewater Health is seeking to reduce barriers to care for LGBT people in Northwest Indiana.

The health care provider, which offers both behavioral and physical treatment, is looking to cultivate an environment that's inclusive for patients, staff and the community. It recently received competency of care training from Mosaic Health & Healing Arts from Goshen in Northern Indiana.

Mosaic Health and Healing, a family medicine facility that provides primary care to LGBT people, went over how to create a welcoming environment. It covered how to be respectful and how use inclusive language when interacting with LGBT patients.

The course includes team-building activities and interactive conservation.

“Unfortunately, the LGBTQ2IA+ population experience worse health outcomes than their heterosexual and cisgender counterparts due to lack of access and culturally incompetent care," President and CEO Danita Johnson said. "We will continue to train our staff and take the lead in cultural competency of care that will address barriers and improve health outcomes for everyone.”

Edgewater Health wants to help LGBT people who experience greater mental and physical health inequalities as a result of marginalization and societal pressures.

“I am excited to partner with Mosaic Health and Healing Arts in the training of our staff on cultural competency of care for the LGBTQ+ community," Edgewater Health Chief Clinical Officer Chris Carroll said. "It was important for both our clinical and non-clinical staff to receive training to build a more welcoming and supportive healthcare environment. We now feel even more empowered to serve all of our patients.”

Founded in 1974 as the Gary Community Mental Health Center, Edgewater Health provides holistic healthcare services in Gary and greater Northwest Indiana.