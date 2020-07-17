Edgewater Health to offer COVID-19 testing in Gary and Griffith

Edgewater Health is rolling out COVID-19 testing for its staff and patients, and it is accepting new patients.
The nonprofit in Gary, which has worked for more than 40 years to address physical, mental and social health care needs for people across Northwest Indiana, is teaming up with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to do PCR and antibody testing for coronavirus by appointment only.
People can call 219-885-4264 to schedule an appointment at Indiana University Northwest Parking Lot No. 9 at 33rd Avenue on the east side of Broadway in Gary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27. Testing also will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 at Edgewater Health at 1100 W. Sixth Ave. in Gary, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at Reed’s Temple at 1300 N. Broad St. in Griffith.
Anyone interested should have his or her insurance information ready when calling. Those without insurance can get tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program, which was part of the CARES Act. People can sign up to become Edgewater patients so they can get the testing by calling 219-885-4264.
Test results come back within days.
For more information, visit www.edgewaterhealth.org.
