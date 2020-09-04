Edgewater to offer COVID-19 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edgewater Health plans to offer COVID-19 testing to the general public this month at two sites in Gary.

Tests will be administered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fresh County Market, 2550 Arthur St., and during the same hours Sept. 15 at Save More Food Center, 921 Broadway.

Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by one of the testing sites or call 219-885-4264 to schedule an appointment. They should bring an insurance card or have insurance information available upon arrival.

Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR and antibody testing to eligible individuals. Uninsured patients are also eligible to get tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program.

Test results will be available within days.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.