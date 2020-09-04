Edgewater to offer COVID-19 tests

×
Dana Bachman, of the Indiana State Department of Health, bags a test sample April 16 at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.
Edgewater Health plans to offer COVID-19 testing to the general public this month at two sites in Gary.
Tests will be administered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fresh County Market, 2550 Arthur St., and during the same hours Sept. 15 at Save More Food Center, 921 Broadway.
Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by one of the testing sites or call 219-885-4264 to schedule an appointment. They should bring an insurance card or have insurance information available upon arrival.
Edgewater Health is partnering with Simple Laboratories of Chicago to provide PCR and antibody testing to eligible individuals. Uninsured patients are also eligible to get tested at no cost through the Health Resources and Services Administration program.
Test results will be available within days.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Roni and Griffin Gold, of Valparaiso, show off their face masks.
Provided
Alicia Vara
Alicia Vara and her children Guiv and Karina, of Valparaiso, mask up before they head out for some pizza.
Provided
Marzena Poreba
Marzena Poreb, of LaPorte, shows off her mask while at work.
Provided
Jason Glisan
Jason Glisan, of Valparaiso, shows off a look to combat that spread of COVID-19.
Antonio Uribe
Antonio Uribe, of Valparaiso, shows off a face covering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Nathan Donaldson
Nathan Donaldson, of Valparaiso, shows off a mask curing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat Pullara
Pat Pullara, of Valparaiso, poses with her mask. Pullara "always wears lipstick, even for run to the pharmacy," she says.
Provided
Harry Bielawski
Harry Bielawski, of St. John, poses in a mask.
Jennifer Nadgerman
Jennifer Nagdeman, of Crown Point, poses with a homemade mask. "Lately, I’ve been sewing and donating masks to friends and family that need them," Nagdeman said. "Typically I’m sewing boutique clothing for children. You can find my business Jellylou Creations on Facebook!"
Provided
Cheryl Smith
Cheryl Smith, of LaPorte, sports her mask. "I work as an account manager in a local nursing home," Smith said.
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Jeannie Pritchard of Crown Point and her father Bob Frankovich of Gary wait to shop at Sam's Club in Hobart on a recent day in April.
Provided
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera, of Griffith, dons a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provided
Antwoine Johnson
Antwoine Johnson, of Valparaiso, shows off his mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Richard Dvorscak
Richard Dvorscak, of Town Of Pines, wears a mask amid the coronavirus crisis.
Mary Kerley
Mary Kerley, of St. John all suited up and masked for her job as an ER nurse at UChicago Medicine.
Provided
Joseph McCullough
Joseph McCullough, of Hobart, poses while wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany Collins
Tiffany Collins, of Hobart, shows off her mask while working at the Hobart Animal Clinic.
Provided
Susan El-Naggar
"I am sporting a leopard COVID-19 mask to coordinate with my black faux fur coat," said Susan El-Naggar, of Valparaiso. "As an interior designer, it’s important to dress in style in or out of quarantine!"
Provided
Debbie Walton Sexton
Debbie Walton Sexton, of Valparaiso, shows off a mask.
Provided
Danie Collins
Danie Collins, of Crown Point, wears a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Beth Hobbs
Beth Hobbs, of Highland, poses for a selife while wearing a mask amid the coronavirus crisis.
Provided
Natalie Ladd
Natalie Ladd, of Schererville, poses for a selife while wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provided
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
Troy and Jennifer McQuen, of Crown Point, show off the masks they made for their cats amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
John Gescheidler
John Gescheidler and dog Mandy, of Dyer, show off their masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Provided
Jessica Trunk
Jessica Trunk, of Portage, shows off a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Speros Batistatos
Speros Batistatos and his sister-in-law, Tracey Lokomek, go shopping at Strack's for their families.
Provided
Chris and Teri Grotte
Chris and Teri Grotte from Porter show off their masks. "This photo is from our one and only Costco trip during this crisis," Terri said.
Provided
Sean and Kieran Harris
Sean and Kieran Harris, of Hessville/Hammond, show off their Batman masks.
Provided
Archie Gallup
Archie Gallup, of Chesterton, shows off his mask while at work.
Provided
Tee Bettelyoun
Tee Bettelyoun of Michigan City wears a mask.
Christiana Howton
Christiana Howton from Chesterton shows off a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Orville Redenbacher statue
The Orville Redenbacher statue sports a colorful knit mask in Valparaiso's Central Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Masked benefactor
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier sports a BBQ-themed surgical mask while donating boxed lunches from his Dyer business to front-line health care providers at Franciscan Health in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
