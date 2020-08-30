Edward Williams achieved success by helping others achieve it

EAST CHICAGO — You might say Edward Williams is a leader at developing leaders.
As president of OptiFormance Consulting Services LLC, advising people on personal development, business enhancement and customer service as well as being a motivational speaker, Edwards has mentored many, helping them rise to positions of power across the country.
He’s also served on the boards of many area organizations and earned many awards over the years, including receiving the state’s top civilian honor, the Sagamore of the Wabash. Now he can add being named to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame to his accomplishments.
“I was elated and humbled,” Williams, 78, said of his Hall of Fame selection. “I join great company. I’m generally a very humble person, but friends and associates who looked at my career felt they would honor me with this recommendation. I always want to put other people up front, and I’ll always be behind the scenes.”
Foundation in family, education
Born and raised in East Chicago, Williams was an outstanding athlete at Washington High School, playing guard and tackle on the football team before going on to Indiana University on an athletic scholarship. He describes his late wife Theresa as “the wind beneath my wings,” and his parents Thomas and Anna Williams as two of the major influences in his life,
“My father was a crew leader for Universal Atlas Cement for 56 years,” Williams said. “He worked the midnight shift for all those years so he could work a second job as an interior decorator (painter) during the day. He never missed a day of work all those years other than to attend my paternal grandparents’ funerals.
“My mom was a housewife for many years but finally took a job as a school lunch matron for East Chicago Schools for 40 years. She raised my younger sister, who had Down Syndrome, to become highly functional in terms of life through her dogged determination and love.”
Although an injury ended Williams’s football playing career, it allowed him to focus on what he felt his career should be.
“I just knew I wanted to do something that involved business and helping people,” he said. “I found a niche and began to develop it over the years.”
He started his consulting business unofficially in 1988 “as schools, churches and nonprofits would engage my pro bono speaking services. In 1999 I started performing from a business perspective. I’m still in business, but at a much-reduced retirement schedule. I only engage when friends need me.
“I always enjoyed business, the competition and business enhancement, and allowing people to expand their horizons. If you look for the good in people, you will always find leadership. I believe in developing people, and I’ve gained my greatest excitement from watching them and assisting them to develop.”
Williams said sports is a good way to help people develop.
“I enjoyed the competition and camaraderie, and I believe in sports for young people. It builds character and discipline and gets them ready for life. All the principles in business are found in sports. I’ve met some of the finest people I could have known through sports.”
Many years after graduating from IU, he returned to school at LaSalle University, eventually earning a doctorate in business administration, and he has always been a strong advocate of education. He has served for many years on the board of trustees of Calumet College, helping the school become the state’s only minority designated secondary school.
Serving the community
When the casino arrived in East Chicago, Williams became the community and government affairs director for the casino now known as Ameristar, where one of his primary responsibilities was recruiting and hiring more than 2,000 people for casino positions. He retired from that job in 2008.
Over the years he has served on many boards. He was president and CEO of Lake Shore Employment and Training, where he said he was able to see many local residents get the opportunity for jobs and go on to success all over the country; he has been on the board of directors for many years and served as board president for St. Catherine Hospital, helping to bring a new cancer and infusion center there in 2019; and he is a long-time member of the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana board of directors and has served as a mentor for the board’s President and CEO Donald Fesko and other leaders of the organization.
Williams is active with the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Division of Minority Health and chairs the Gary Mayor’s Organization on Disabilities, and he serves as an adviser to the Foundations of East Chicago, an organization that delivered $11 million in scholarships to East Chicago residents. Williams was also chairman of the fundraising campaign to renovate the city’s Boys & Girls Club’s Katherine House.
Although retired, Williams remains active with his volunteer work. He said his greatest passion is working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana and with the Laini Fluellen Breast Cancer Initiative. He’s been a Boys & Girls Club board member for more than 30 years and was the only person to serve two terms as board president.
“I believe in the principles of youth development, and the Boys & Girls Clubs do a wonderful job of preparing youth to be the leaders of tomorrow.”
He is co-chairman of the Laini Fluellen Charities, helping approve a donation of $15,000 to the Cancer Research Center of St. Catherine Hospital for research and early detection of triple negative breast cancer and its higher incidence in minority women, such as Fluellen.
Although honored by the many awards and recognitions he’s received for his business and volunteer work, Williams said, “I’m proudest of all the young people I mentored who have gone on the be great leaders.”
Among these is Junior Bridgeman, former East Chicago basketball star and National Basketball Association All-Star.
“He was very disciplined, and he invested his earnings well,” Williams said. “He understood business diversification, and he was a competitor who had a wonderful vision for what was possible. He was a dreamer. You have to be a dreamer and visionary and have a steadfast belief in a higher power.”
Williams' advice for young people seeking the most from a career is to “be loyal to the people who hire you and contribute more than you cost.”
It’s certainly the formula that has worked for Williams. •
