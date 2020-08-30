Edward Williams achieved success by helping others achieve it

Williams said sports is a good way to help people develop.

“I enjoyed the competition and camaraderie, and I believe in sports for young people. It builds character and discipline and gets them ready for life. All the principles in business are found in sports. I’ve met some of the finest people I could have known through sports.”

Many years after graduating from IU, he returned to school at LaSalle University, eventually earning a doctorate in business administration, and he has always been a strong advocate of education. He has served for many years on the board of trustees of Calumet College, helping the school become the state’s only minority designated secondary school.

Serving the community

When the casino arrived in East Chicago, Williams became the community and government affairs director for the casino now known as Ameristar, where one of his primary responsibilities was recruiting and hiring more than 2,000 people for casino positions. He retired from that job in 2008.