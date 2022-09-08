El Popular, other businesses complete Export Indiana Accelerator Program

Five small businesses across the state, including El Popular in East Chicago, recently completed the Indiana Small Business Development Center's Export Indiana Accelerator Program.

The 12-week program trains small businesses on how to export and create a business plan for reaching new markets abroad. The free program offers guidance, including linking prospective exporters to research resources.

“I'm always excited to see what the participants of the EIAP have planned for the next stage of their business," said David Watkins, Indiana SBDC state director and Indiana Economic Development Corporation vice president of small business.

"The five businesses that completed the 2022 program have bright futures ahead," Watkins said. "Our goal is to support them as they forge new international connections with their products.”

Both new and existing exporters can get instruction on relevant subjects, including business management training, foreign market research, tax, tariff and regulatory compliance from Indiana SBDC export-certified advisers. Small businesses also can get application assistance for the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion.

This year’s participants include the startup ChefsFridge Co., Kokomo-based customer injection molder and thermoplastic components manufacturer Hewitt Molding Company, Anderson-based raw pet treat maker Scout & Zoe's, and the Huber Winery and Starlight Distillery in Borden.

El Popular, which also underwent the training, makes chorizo, molé paste, molé powder and Mexican chocolate at its East Chicago plant. The fourth-generation family operation currently supplies many of its products to the Chicagoland market.

For more information, visit isbdc.org/eiap.