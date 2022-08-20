Electric vehicle battery maker considering northern Indiana site

NEW CARLISLE — An electric vehicle battery plant that would employ as many as 1,700 people could go up outside New Carlisle.

Ultium Cells LLC has applied for tax abatement on a more than $2 billion investment proposed for an approximately 700-acre site about four miles southeast of the town.

"We look forward to the application being reviewed and hopefully approved later this month," said Ultium Cells spokesperson Brooke Waid.

The company, which has three other battery-cell manufacturing operations moving toward completion, is affiliated with General Motors and LG Energy Solution.

Its first plant, in Warren, Ohio, is expected to start production soon.

St. Joseph County Economic Development Corp. Director Bill Schalliol said at least one other community is in the running for the proposed facility. Schalliol said he’s confident, though, of putting together a winning incentive package that includes tax abatement and other financial benefits from the state.

He said the site, currently used for growing corn and soybeans, also has advantages for the company that should further help in the selection process.

“We aren’t overly aggressive but we’re aggressive enough that we believe this project based on a lot of factors will end up here,” he said.

The St. Joseph County Council at its meeting Tuesday is expected to begin considering the request for tax abatement, which likely will come up for a final vote in September.

If approved, Schalliol said both sides will try to come to terms on a development agreement being worked on already to govern the project.

Schalliol said the plant would be among the largest employers in the county and provide an estimated $600 million economic impact annually.

“We think it’s a huge win on a whole lot of levels,” he said.

Construction, which could begin this year, is expected to take more than two years to complete.

A facility with such a large workforce would also have a noticeably positive impact on LaPorte and the surrounding area, said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Cook also said additional businesses, including suppliers to it, would likely go up near the facility.

“Many people that live here would obviously work at a plant like that, and that’s terrific for all of us,” Cook said.