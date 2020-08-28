Elevate Nexus awards startup funding to Purdue Northwest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elevate Ventures, an Indianapolis-based venture capital company, awarded $164,000 in grants to encourage entrepreneurship around the state, including in the Region.

The company's Elevate Nexus initiative — funded by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration — awarded funds to 19 colleges, universities and nonprofits across the Hoosier state that organize pitch competitions where aspiring entrepreneurs compete for startup funding.

Recipients included Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville and Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

Purdue University Northwest can use the grant toward its Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, which helps run the annual Big Sell competition in which entrepreneurs give their best two-minute pitch for a new product or start-up.