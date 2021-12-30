 Skip to main content
Elevate Ventures CEO stepping down
NIPSCO Director of Economic Development Don Babcock speaks during a Elevate Ventures luncheon at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City in this file photo.

 Jon L. Hendricks | The Times

Christopher LaMothe is stepping down as CEO of Elevate Ventures, which has funded startup companies in Northwest Indiana and around the state.

LaMothe has led the venture capital fund for Hoosier companies since 2015. It aims to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation across Indiana.

“After close to seven years with Elevate Ventures, I’ve made the decision to step down,” LaMothe said. “It has been my high honor and privilege to work with the exceptionally talented staff at Elevate as well as hundreds of statewide partners in helping build innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout Indiana.”

During LaMothe's tenure, Elevate grew to 16 funds with $150 million in assets under management.

The firm has invested $124.4 million in 450 startups around the Hoosier State, helping leverage an additional $1.2 billion in private financing.

“The state of Indiana and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. have enjoyed and appreciate our partnership with Elevate Ventures and are thankful for Chris’ steady leadership over the years. Our state is better for it,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. “We look forward to working with the next generation of Elevate leadership in a collective effort to run faster and shoot higher to solidify Indiana as a top U.S. destination for innovators and entrepreneurs.” 

LaMothe intends to pursue new ventures after stepping down. 

“We are grateful for Chris’ leadership and the team he built and shepherded. Through his vision, Elevate has generated great economic impact from its investments in startups as well as its venture development activities," Elevate Chairman Robert Myer said. "We are primed for continued growth and have formed a search committee for the difficult task of finding a successor.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

