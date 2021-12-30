Elevate Ventures CEO stepping down

Christopher LaMothe is stepping down as CEO of Elevate Ventures, which has funded startup companies in Northwest Indiana and around the state.

LaMothe has led the venture capital fund for Hoosier companies since 2015. It aims to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation across Indiana.

“After close to seven years with Elevate Ventures, I’ve made the decision to step down,” LaMothe said. “It has been my high honor and privilege to work with the exceptionally talented staff at Elevate as well as hundreds of statewide partners in helping build innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout Indiana.”

During LaMothe's tenure, Elevate grew to 16 funds with $150 million in assets under management.

The firm has invested $124.4 million in 450 startups around the Hoosier State, helping leverage an additional $1.2 billion in private financing.