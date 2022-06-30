Elevate Ventures names new CEO

Elevate Ventures has named a new CEO.

Indiana's venture development partner, which has invested $136 million in 468 startup companies since its inception in 2011, selected Christopher Day to be its new leader after a national search.

Day will succeed outgoing CEO Chris LaMothe, starting in the executive role July 18.

“I’m honored to join the Elevate team and build upon the incredible foundation they have created of fostering ecosystems across Indiana that support entrepreneurs in building, growing, and scaling high-growth companies,” Day said. “I want Elevate to be seen as an investor of choice and a growth catalyst that, over time, builds a billion-dollar fund and grows billion-dollar brands.”

Day has launched eight businesses over the past 25 years in a number of sectors, including artificial intelligence, billing software, utility hardware, broadband, entertainment, investment banking and real estate. He co-founded an invested banking firm and has been involved in $600 million in transactions.

Most recently, he co-founded and served as CEO of DemandJump, an AI-powered marketing service.

“We are excited for him to lead Elevate as Indiana continues to build a robust ecosystem of accelerating new business starts and fueling the growth of our next generation of great companies,” DemandJump investor and board member Bill Godfrey Godfrey said.

Miller Brooks CEO Barbie Wentworth, a member of the Board of Directors search committee, said his experience building and exiting companies suited him to oversee Elevate Ventures, which bankrolled companies that now employ more than 3,000 people making an average wage of $85,000.

They looked at more than 350 prospective candidates.

“Christopher’s experience and his tremendous passion for building Indiana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem made him stand out as the ideal leader for Elevate’s continued growth,” Wentworth said. “The Elevate board is eager to work alongside him as we continue to invest in Indiana and maintain our status as the top VC in the Great Lakes region.”

Day is a public speaker on tech topics and has served on various boards, including the Indiana Technology & Innovation Association and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the IEDC’s 5E focus areas, and the work necessary to bolster Indiana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has never been more critical,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “Elevate Ventures is in an important position to influence the health of our future economy, and the state stands ready to support a vision and leadership required to create positive and meaningful momentum in this space.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.