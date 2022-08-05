Emagine Portage adds new EMAX auditorium, luxury heated recliners and cuddle chairs

Emagine Entertainment recently added a new EMAX auditorium for premium large format films at the former Portage 16 IMAX.

It also renovated eight auditoriums at the multiplex now known as Emagine Portage at 6550 American Way in Portage. The Michigan-based movie theater chain completed the first phase of its two-phase renovation plans to add amenities like faux-leather recliners and brick oven pizza.

Emagine unveiled the new EMAX auditorium Friday with screenings of "Bullet Train," the quirky Tanantino-esque tale of Brad Pitt as an assassin trying to recover a briefcase on a bullet train in Japan.

Troy, Michigan-based Emagine reopened the shuttered GQT Portage 16 movie theater in July of last year. It has since done major renovations such as adding luxury heated recliners and the 235-seat EMAX screen with 12 cuddle chairs.

The EMAX auditorium boasts a towering 70-by-30-foot screen with a laser projection system meant to provide enhanced color and crisp images. It also has a Dolby ATMOS sound system with as many as 64 channels of immersive sound.

Emagine is investing $22 million in renovations to the four Goodrich Quality Theaters it bought out of bankruptcy last year.

Emagine Portage aims to ultimately renovate all 16 auditoriums in Emagine Portage, including by adding two screening rooms to the mezzanine level. It also will update the lounge, bar and concession areas. The multiplex now has more upscale decor and "plush, power-heated recliners in each auditorium" instead of just regular stadium seating.

The second phase of construction is now underway and will occur in sections so the theater will remain open throughout the work. When finished, Emagine Portage will an upscale lounge, full-service bar and improved concession stand serving brick oven pizza.

The work is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly to get the first round of auditoriums completed,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “We are excited for our guests to experience the luxurious changes, especially to the EMAX auditorium, while enjoying some of this summer’s blockbuster films.”

For more information, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.