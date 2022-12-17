Emagine Portage multiplex with giant EMAX screen shows off extensive renovations at grand reopening

The former Portage 16 IMAX that had been closed for a prolonged stretch in 2020 after the bankruptcy of the previous owner and was then rescued by Emagine Entertainment is welcoming movie-goers back after extensive renovations.

Emagine Entertainment pumped $22 million in extensive renovations to the four Goodrich Quality Theaters it snatched out of bankruptcy in September of 2020. Since early 2021, it's been working on a two-phase renovation project overhauling the 70,000-square-foot Emagine Portage at 6550 American Way. The theater boasts 16 screens, including a new EMAX auditorium for premium large-format films.

“We are delighted with the final renovations for this theater and look forward to serving our guests in the greater Portage area,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.

Glantz, LaVerde, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch and members of the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce attended the grand opening. Emagine Theaters donated to YMCA of Portage Township, Hoosier Burn Camp and the Portage Firefighters Local 3151.

Emagine Entertainment invested in a more comfortable movie viewing experience to compete with the explosion of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+ and Peacock.

All 16 auditoriums have been updated with stadium seating, digital cinema projectors and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound. All are handicap accessible with assisted listening and hearing-impaired listening devices.

Emagine Portage added a lounge with a fireplace and full bar with beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails, and has an new concession stand.