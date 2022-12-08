 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emagine Portage to celebrate grand reopening after extensive renovation

Emagine Entertainment recently reopened the Portage movie theater that was formerly the Portage 16 IMAX.

 Joseph S. Pete

Emagine Entertainment recently completed extensive renovations to the former Portage 16 IMAX that included luxury heated recliners, faux-leather recliners and cuddle chairs for snuggling close.

The Michigan-based company invested $22 million in renovations to the four Goodrich Quality Theaters it bought out of bankruptcy, including the multiplex now known as Emagine Portage at 6550 American Way. It added a new EMAX auditorium for premium large-format films as part of a two-phase renovation project.

Emagine Portage will host a grand re-opening celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 14. It will raise funds for the YMCA of Portage Township, Hoosier Burn Camp and the Portage Firefighters Local 3151.

The event will include live entertainment, heavy appetizers, concessions and an open bar. People can attend an evening of movies for $25 per person. 

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

To compete with streaming services and bigger flat-screen televisions at home, the new theater operator added amenities like brick-oven pizza and a 235-seat EMAX auditorium with a 70-by-30-foot screen, a Dolby ATMOS sound system, up to 64 channels of immersive sound and a laser projection system that creates sharper images.

The new owners replaced standard stadium seating with"plush, power-heated recliners in each auditorium." It also refreshed the lounge, bar, concession area and interior with more upscale decor.

The multiplex reopened in July of last year after a first round of renovations and then started remodeling the remaining auditoriums. The 70,000-square-foot movie theater now has 16 fully renovated auditoriums, an upscale lounge and a full-service bar.

Spread across the Upper Midwest, Emagine Entertainment now owns 342 screens with 30,068 seats in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It was the first to bring luxury theaters to the Detroit market and has been named best movie theater repeatedly by the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit News, WDIV television and Hour Detroit Magazine.

For more information or tickets, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

