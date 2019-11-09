LAPORTE — An attempt is being made to clear a major hurdle to further develop Kingsbury Industrial Park.
The LaPorte County Commissioners voted last week to start the process of eminent domain to obtain land needed for connections with Canadian National Railroad’s main line at the north end of the park and the CSX main line on the park’s southern edge, said LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman.
He said the connections from existing rail spurs would allow the park to be served by two of the nation’s largest railroads.
"Any time you can hook up rail inside the park with Class 1 rail lines that adjoin the park, it’s a strong inducement to manufacturing prospects," Friedman said.
Presently, Canadian National Railroad transports grain and fertilizer to Kingsbury Elevator just outside the park.
The connections would extend CN’s reach into the park and give CSX the ability to travel into the park from its trunk line two miles away.
Currently, a $1 million grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and private funds are being sought to make the connections, said Matt Reardon, redevelopment coordinator at the LaPorte County Office for Economic & Community Development.
Reardon said he did not know the cost for making all of the connections.
"The private sector has been working on getting that information,’’ he said.
Rail service inside the park is presently limited to the Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad.
Originally, an intermodal facility handling fresh produce from refrigerated train cars going in and out was targeted when efforts to add more rail at the park began more than a decade ago.
One of the many and complicated hold-ups was not being able to negotiate a sale of land for the easement with the owner of the property.
There was also a dispute among developers that required court action to settle.
Friedman said an appraisal to establish price and further talks with the owner to try and reach a deal are among the additional steps required before the process reaches a judge.
“There is clearly a public purpose and vision for gaining an easement,’’ Friedman said.
He said the vision for the site is now manufacturing uses.
Tony Rodriguez, director for the LaPorte County Office for Economic and Community Development, said the park, "very much isolated’’ from residential areas, is well suited for even heavy industry.
Rodriguez said efforts to extend fiber optics into the park for improving internet service to existing and future companies are ongoing.
He said drones to capture video of the development sites have also been added to the aggressive marketing effort.
The images provide a virtual tour for prospective investors to get them interested in visiting the grounds.
"Kingsbury Industrial Park is a diamond in the rough in that we offer a heavy industrial option,’’ Rodriguez said.