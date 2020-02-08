Emissions testing remains time-tested method to meet federal requirements

Lake and Porter county vehicle owners might find emissions testing inconvenient — and expensive if their vehicle fails — but federal law and a lack of good alternatives maintain it as a responsibility of Region car ownership.

And a panel discussion Friday at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission suggested testing isn't going anywhere soon.

The system contributes to the greater Chicago metropolitan area reaching federally mandated goals, and, while there are other means for Northwest Indiana to do its part, the vehicle emissions testing is a proven method with infrastructure in place, panelists suggested.

"It's an uphill battle to say the least," Scott Deloney of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said of alternatives, which can include things like monetary charges for miles traveled and tolls to discourage driving.

And, "it's unlikely they'd be able to achieve the desired level of (pollution) reductions," Deloney said.

Deloney said 85% of vehicles pass the emissions test on first try. There are about 230,000 vehicles tested each year in Lake and Porter counties, he said.