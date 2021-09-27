Empowering people: Lauren Zurbriggen brings a service approach to the banking industry

Growing up in Crown Point, Lauren Zurbriggen thought she would go into psychology.

"When I actually started working, it changed my course," Zurbriggen said. "My first job in high school was at the YMCA, and it gave me more insights. So, I wanted to work at nonprofits and help others. I really liked the feeling at the Y that you knew everybody, and it was purpose-driven work that made me feel good."

When she enrolled at Purdue University Calumet after high school, she still pursued a course of study in social sciences and psychology, but she found herself working for a series of nonprofits. The last of these was St. Jude House, which ultimately led to a career in banking.

"St. Jude offered a financial empowerment class to help women there understand finances and handle them on their own," Zurbriggen said. "It was a partnership with Centier Bank, and it got me interested in a career in the bank."

She wasn't interested in the technical financial aspects of banking, but in community relations. When an opening came in 2019, Zurbriggen was hired to coordinate all the bank's financial education for community organizations.