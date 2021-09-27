Empowering people: Lauren Zurbriggen brings a service approach to the banking industry

Growing up in Crown Point, Lauren Zurbriggen thought she would go into psychology.
"When I actually started working, it changed my course," Zurbriggen said. "My first job in high school was at the YMCA, and it gave me more insights. So, I wanted to work at nonprofits and help others. I really liked the feeling at the Y that you knew everybody, and it was purpose-driven work that made me feel good."
When she enrolled at Purdue University Calumet after high school, she still pursued a course of study in social sciences and psychology, but she found herself working for a series of nonprofits. The last of these was St. Jude House, which ultimately led to a career in banking.
"St. Jude offered a financial empowerment class to help women there understand finances and handle them on their own," Zurbriggen said. "It was a partnership with Centier Bank, and it got me interested in a career in the bank."
She wasn't interested in the technical financial aspects of banking, but in community relations. When an opening came in 2019, Zurbriggen was hired to coordinate all the bank's financial education for community organizations.
"This is not where I thought I would end up," she said. "I really enjoy working for an organization that supports the employees' passions. They encourage us to give back to the community and give us incentives to do community work."
Zurbriggen said the purpose-driven aspect of the job keeps her motivated. "If I'm not doing something for a reason or a cause, I don't feel as motivated."
Part of her job is to encourage employees to be involved in the community, and Zurbriggen leads by example. She's on the board of Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana and of the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce.
"After I became a mom, I grew more passionate about causes and organizations that support women and girls."
Girls on the Run inspires girls to be healthy and confident through running. Zurbriggen said she believes in the organization's goals to serve as a healthy role model for her daughter and to leave people and places better than they were when she found them.
Zurbriggen said she was "pleasantly surprised" to learn she was named one of the "20 under 40" who have made a mark on the community at an early age.
"It's something my daughter can look back on that I have achieved," she said.
She is married to Carl Zurbriggen, and the couple has a 4-year-old daughter Scarlett.
