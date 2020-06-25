Empty Gander Mountain by Southlake Mall being transformed into glow-in-the-dark maze with Instagrammable photo ops.

Southlake Mall management reached out about the vacant Gander Mountain space, and Shannon decided to bring a similar concept there. The opening has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's now expected to open in July or August.

"We were clearing all the old display cases that weren't auctioned off when COVID hit," she said. "Nobody could have predicted that."

Glow will offer face painting for kids, live music for teens, and a bar for adults. It will have a gift shop featuring the work of local artisans.

The space at 1630 Southlake Mall also can be rented out for corporate events, such as scavenger hunts and other team building exercises and active shooter training.

The main focus will be on a glow-in-the-dark maze with elaborate set pieces for pictures to post on social media, such as a large boxing ring when the sumo suit wrestling will take place.

"We have amazing designers from Chicago who are working really hard to design," Shannon said. "You can bring a camera and make a day with family and friends."

For now, the former Gander Mountain is being operated as a Rock the Sky Fireworks store until the state loosens restrictions on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.