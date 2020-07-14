Empty Target to be transformed into $40 million indoor artisan greens farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilder Farms plans to invest $40 million to transform a long-empty Target superstore in Calumet City into "one of the world's largest vertical farms."

Artificial intelligence and robotics will be used to grow artisan greens that will be sold in restaurants and stores, including one on-site. A company spokesperson had no estimate of how many jobs would be created.

Bob Mariano from Mariano’s and Steve Lombardo from Gibsons serve on the board of directors of Wilder Farms, which started with the Backyard Fresh Farms incubator in the old Union Stockyards on Chicago's South Side. Jake Counneis started the company, which has been rebranded as Wilder Farms and is already supplying restaurants.

Wilder Farms plans to build out a 135,000-square-foot indoor vertical housing eight levels of growing space. The first phase of construction is expected to be finished this year, and the second in 2013.

The new facility will grow dozens of varieties of artisan greens and will be capable of growing up to 14 million heads a year. It will distribute its products within 100 miles.