Empty Target to be transformed into $40 million indoor artisan greens farm
Wilder Farms plans to invest $40 million to transform a long-empty Target superstore in Calumet City into "one of the world's largest vertical farms."

Artificial intelligence and robotics will be used to grow artisan greens that will be sold in restaurants and stores, including one on-site. A company spokesperson had no estimate of how many jobs would be created.

Bob Mariano from Mariano’s and Steve Lombardo from Gibsons serve on the board of directors of Wilder Farms, which started with the Backyard Fresh Farms incubator in the old Union Stockyards on Chicago's South Side. Jake Counneis started the company, which has been rebranded as Wilder Farms and is already supplying restaurants.

Wilder Farms plans to build out a 135,000-square-foot indoor vertical housing eight levels of growing space. The first phase of construction is expected to be finished this year, and the second in 2013. 

The new facility will grow dozens of varieties of artisan greens and will be capable of growing up to 14 million heads a year. It will distribute its products within 100 miles.

"Wilder Fields will unveil its plan to build a commercial scale vertical farm using the proprietary technology it has developed over the past 3+ years," the company said in a press release. "The farm will consist of a fully controlled growing and harvesting environment using the highest safety standards, zero pesticides, complete traceability and minimal touch by employees. Wilder Fields’ onsite retail store will also give nearby Calumet City residents access to fresh, healthy produce."

Target closed its big box store near the River Oaks Center in Calumet City in early 2015 and the property has sat vacant since then.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

