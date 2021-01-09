Enbridge donates $20,000 to hunger relief in Northwest Indiana

"More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities," Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said in a news release. "These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now."