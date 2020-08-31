End of the road nears for Calumet Harley-Davidson after nearly three decades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — It's nearly the end of the road for Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, one of the Region's largest Harley-Davidson dealerships.

The motorcycle dealership at 10350 Calumet Ave. in Munster plans to close permanently on Sept. 30. It's now liquidating its inventory, including riding gear, apparel, after-market parts and performance parts, with discounts of up to 50%.

"For nearly 27 years we've been proud to serve the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana region. We're sad to announce the closing of Calumet Harley-Davidison in Munster, but excited about new opportunities," owners Cindy and Chuck Kreisl said in a letter to customers. "We want to extend our Harley heartfelt thanks to our loyal friends and family, customers and riders who have visited over the years. From all the crew at Calumet H-D, keep the shiny side up, the rubber on the road, and the sun and wind on your back. Ride on!"

The closing leaves Harley-Davidson of Valparaiso, The Harley-Davidson Shop of Michigan City, and Chi-Town Harley-Davidson in Tinley Park as the closest remaining Harley dealerships.