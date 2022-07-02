Energy demard rose by 5.8% and carbon emissions by 5.7% last year, BP reports

Energy use rose by 5.8% last year while carbon emissions also increased, though fossil fuels continued to make up a smaller chunk of global energy use, according to BP's recently released "Statistical Review of World Energy."

Last year, energy demand across the globe exceeded the 2019 level by 1.3%, BP estimates. Fossil fuels accounted for 82% of the primary energy use, which was down from 83% in 2019 and 85% five years ago.

“As COVID-19 restrictions around much of the world are relaxed and economic activity recovers, energy consumption is expanding sharply, increasing the demands on available energy supplies, and highlighting fragilities in the system," BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said. "In many ways, this sharp rebound in energy demand is a sign of global success, driven by a rapid recovery in economic activity as the widespread distribution of effective vaccines allowed for an easing in Covid restrictions in many parts of the world and a return to our everyday lives. But it also highlights that the pronounced dip in carbon emissions in 2020 was only temporary."

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use, flaring, methane and industrial processes rose by 5.7% last year.

"Considerable progress has been made in sovereign pledges to achieve net zero, but in global aggregate terms those growing ambitions have yet to translate into tangible progress on the ground: carbon emissions have risen in every year since the Paris goals were agreed (other than in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic)," Dale said. "The world remains on an unsustainable path."

Oil consumption grew by 5.3 million barrels per day, including 1.5 million barrels per day in the United States. Gas consumption grew by 1.8 million barrels per day worldwide, while diesel consumption grew by 1.3 million barrels per day.

Oil prices climbed to $70.91 per barrel last year, the second highest level since 2015. They've since skyrocketed over $100 million a ton after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering a global round of sanctions against the one of the world's largest crude oil suppliers.

"The challenges and uncertainties facing the global energy system are at their greatest for almost 50 years, at the time of the last great energy shocks of the 1970s," Dale said. "Most immediate is the impact of the terrible events taking place in Ukraine, with its tragic toll on lives and communities. The war also threatens to lead to shortages in food and energy, which could detract materially from health and wellbeing across the globe. From an energy perspective, the growing shortages and increasing prices highlight the continuing importance of energy ‘security’ and ‘affordability’ alongside ‘lower carbon’ when addressing the energy trilemma."

Greener forms of energy production continue to grow worldwide.

"Encouragingly, renewable energy, led by wind and solar power, continued to grow strongly and now accounts for 13% of total generation," Dale said. "Renewable generation, excluding hydro, increased by almost 17% in 2021 and accounted for over half of the increase in global power generation over the past two years."

