Energy market evolving because of concerns about emissions, BP economist says

Energy demand is growing but the global push to reduce carbon emissions will change how those needs are met, BP Chief U.S. Economist Michael Cohen said during a virtual presentation of the BP Energy Outlook 2020 to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce last week.

"Fossil fuel share of primary energy declines in all scenarios," Cohen said. "The share of renewables in primary energy increases in all scenarios. And third, the way in which we consume energy is increasingly done via electrification. Right now 23% to 24% of the energy we consume is via electricity. By the time we get to 2050, that share will almost double."

Fossil fuels have been the dominant source of energy for most of modern history but that's changing because of concerns about climate change and the impact of carbon emissions on the earth, Cohen said.

"Over the next 20 years in both the rapid change and business-as-usual scenarios, the energy mix becomes much, much more diversified than what we've previously seen," he said. "Oil, natural gas, non-fossil fuels and renewables all provide significant shares of energy. That diversity of fuel means the choice becomes much more centered on the customer. The customer has the choice rather than the increased or decreased availability of fuel and the overall determination of what the fuel mix looks like."