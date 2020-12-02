Energy market evolving because of concerns about emissions, BP economist says

Energy demand is growing but the global push to reduce carbon emissions will change how those needs are met, BP Chief U.S. Economist Michael Cohen said during a virtual presentation of the BP Energy Outlook 2020 to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce last week.
"Fossil fuel share of primary energy declines in all scenarios," Cohen said. "The share of renewables in primary energy increases in all scenarios. And third, the way in which we consume energy is increasingly done via electrification. Right now 23% to 24% of the energy we consume is via electricity. By the time we get to 2050, that share will almost double."
Fossil fuels have been the dominant source of energy for most of modern history but that's changing because of concerns about climate change and the impact of carbon emissions on the earth, Cohen said.
"Over the next 20 years in both the rapid change and business-as-usual scenarios, the energy mix becomes much, much more diversified than what we've previously seen," he said. "Oil, natural gas, non-fossil fuels and renewables all provide significant shares of energy. That diversity of fuel means the choice becomes much more centered on the customer. The customer has the choice rather than the increased or decreased availability of fuel and the overall determination of what the fuel mix looks like."
A more diversified fuel mix also increases the need for integration across sources, which will make electricity and later hydrogen more important going forward, Cohen said.
BP is looking to lay off workers at the BP Whiting Refinery as it works to diversify its energy generation portfolio, such as by investing in wind farms in downstate Indiana.
With efficiency gains and emissions targets in developed countries, even in a business-as-usual scenario, oil demand is expected to plateau through 2025 and then start to decline by 2 million barrels per day, Cohen said. Electrified vehicles will take off around the globe, including in markets like Africa, China and India.
"Once electric vehicles become most cost-competitive by the middle of the decade, then EV shares start to increase," he said. "The internal combustion engine also has a significant way to go in becoming more efficient, and that's dragging down oil demand between 2018 and 2050."
Rail, aviation and marine will become more significant in terms of consumption of oil as they cannot be as easily decarbonized.
"There will be significantly more spending in these hard-to-abate sectors in order to decarbonize them," he said.
Gallery: Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Refineries, railroad pulse through Whiting's history
Candle factory remembered
Whiting Refinery history
Whiting Refinery history
Refinery explosion seemed like 'end of the world'
Refinery explosion seemed like 'end of the world'
Thursday is the 60th anniversary of the Standard Oil Explosion in Whiting
Whiting Refinery history
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.