Energy Solutions Group investing $28 million in Digital Crossroad data center

Energy Solutions Group, a sustainable energy investment and development firm, and United Leasing and Finance are investing $28 million to expand the recently constructed Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond.
The data center replaced the State Line Generating Plant — a coal-fired power plant that was one of the biggest polluters in the Chicagoland area — on the Lake Michigan lakefront at the border of Hammond and Chicago.
Construction on the first phase of the 105,000-square-foot building was finished late last year. The investment will allow work to continue on the next phase to expand the facility to meet demand.
“The Digital Crossroad data center is a perfect example of what Energy Solutions Group hopes to accomplish across the country,” said Bryan Rishforth, executive chairman of Energy Solutions Group. “There are so many heavily industrialized areas of the country that are primed for this type of transformative repurposing, resulting in a revived local economy and improved environmental conditions.”
Companies in a range of industries lease out space for computer servers to store their data at the data center, which has more than 6MW of capacity. The data center industry is estimated to grow by 2% every year to a market size of $69 billion by 2024, according to the business intelligence firm Research and Markets.
“Leasing activity at the Hammond campus has exceeded our expectations,” said Thomas P. Dakich, managing member for Digital Crossroad. “We are excited to work with Energy Solutions Group and United Leasing and Financing to continue building out this massive data center campus using renewable energy sources.”
Digital Crossroad aims to be environmentally sustainable, offering customers the option of renewable energy through solar power harvested on site and featuring a state-of-the-art greenhouse, where Purdue University Northwest does research.
“We’re proud to support the renewable energy sector, especially projects like Digital Crossroad,” said Martha Ahlers, president of United Leasing and Finance. “This is an especially exciting project for us because it’s right in our home state of Indiana.”
