Energy Solutions Group investing $28 million in Digital Crossroad data center

Energy Solutions Group, a sustainable energy investment and development firm, and United Leasing and Finance are investing $28 million to expand the recently constructed Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond.

The data center replaced the State Line Generating Plant — a coal-fired power plant that was one of the biggest polluters in the Chicagoland area — on the Lake Michigan lakefront at the border of Hammond and Chicago.

Construction on the first phase of the 105,000-square-foot building was finished late last year. The investment will allow work to continue on the next phase to expand the facility to meet demand.

“The Digital Crossroad data center is a perfect example of what Energy Solutions Group hopes to accomplish across the country,” said Bryan Rishforth, executive chairman of Energy Solutions Group. “There are so many heavily industrialized areas of the country that are primed for this type of transformative repurposing, resulting in a revived local economy and improved environmental conditions.”