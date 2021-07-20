Energy use falls by largest amount since 1945 during pandemic, BP reports

Energy use fell by 4.5% worldwide last year, the biggest drop since 1945, in what BP characterized as "one of the most tumultuous years for global energy in modern history."

BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shore in Whiting, recently released its "Statistical Review of World Energy 2021" report, which found energy and carbon emissions dropped at the highest rate in the post-World War II period, while solar power recorded its highest ever increase.

"Total energy demand fell by 4.5%. That's just huge," BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said. "Likewise, carbon emissions from energy use fell by 6.3% — again, the largest fall we've seen for 75 years. And that took the level of carbon emissions back to levels not seen since 2011. So a very dramatic year."

Oil consumption fell by 9.1 million barrels per day or 9.3% to the lowest level since 2011, BP reported. It fell most sharply in the United States, by 2.3 million barrels per day.

Global oil production declined by 6.6 million barrels per day, with refinery utilization falling a record 8 percentage points to 74.1%. That's the lowest level since 1985.