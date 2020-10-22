Engineering firm opens Midwest office at Purdue tech center

Alabama-headquartered engineering firm Mesa Associates announced plans Thursday to open a Northwest Indiana regional office at the Purdue Technology Center at the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads campus in Merrillville.

Mesa, a woman/minority owned engineering consulting company, is occupying 6,098 square feet and has invested $1.2 million in office renovations and equipment at its new office, located in the business and education campus on Broadway on the south side of Merrillville.

Mesa’s Merrillville location will employ administrative assistants, designers, engineers and project managers to execute engineering, procurement and construction management services covering electric utility, heavy industry, commercial and municipal clients. specializing in providing engineering services to electric utility, heavy industrial, and government clients

“Our expansion is to keep pace with growing demand from clients across the Midwest and part of the company’s 30-year vision to expand market presence while continuing to provide the highest quality at the best value,” said Reggie Headrick, senior vice president of Mesa Associates, in Thursday's announcement. “As we’ve grown and built our client base throughout the Midwest, we knew Merrillville would be the ideal spot to focus on our future and overall prosperity.”