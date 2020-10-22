Engineering firm opens Midwest office at Purdue tech center

Alabama-headquartered engineering firm Mesa Associates announced plans Thursday to open a Northwest Indiana regional office at the Purdue Technology Center at the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads campus in Merrillville.
Mesa, a woman/minority owned engineering consulting company, is occupying 6,098 square feet and has invested $1.2 million in office renovations and equipment at its new office, located in the business and education campus on Broadway on the south side of Merrillville.
Mesa’s Merrillville location will employ administrative assistants, designers, engineers and project managers to execute engineering, procurement and construction management services covering electric utility, heavy industry, commercial and municipal clients. specializing in providing engineering services to electric utility, heavy industrial, and government clients
“Our expansion is to keep pace with growing demand from clients across the Midwest and part of the company’s 30-year vision to expand market presence while continuing to provide the highest quality at the best value,” said Reggie Headrick, senior vice president of Mesa Associates, in Thursday's announcement. “As we’ve grown and built our client base throughout the Midwest, we knew Merrillville would be the ideal spot to focus on our future and overall prosperity.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Mesa Associates $975,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 21 jobs. The company is eligible to claim the incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
"We're excited to welcome Mesa Associates to Indiana as the company establishes its first Midwest office and creates quality career opportunities for Hoosiers," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "Mesa Associates’ decision to fuel their growth in northwest Indiana is a testament to the state’s pro-growth business climate, skilled workforce and close proximity to major markets, providing the ideal location to serve clients across the U.S. and around the world."
The Town of Merrillville supported the project at the request of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance.
“We have worked hard to create a strong business and quality of life environment that attract technology-oriented companies like Mesa,” said Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella. “The caliber of Mesa aligns well with what AmeriPlex at the Crossroads was designed for and we look forward to their continued success for years to come.”
“Selection of this site proves that tech-related firms are attracted to Lake County ready to take advantage of location, Indiana’s affordable cost of doing business, and partnerships with the community, university and developer,” said Karen Lauerman, President and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance.
