Advanced Engineering Services opened a new office just north of the Borman Expressway in Hammond, from which it will help with construction and infrastructure projects throughout northern Indiana and greater Chicagoland.
"Advanced Engineering Services is a full-service geotechnical engineering firm and the first of its kind in the city of Hammond," Hammond City Engineer Dean Button said. "The owner, Akhtar Zaman, is a true gentlemen who mentored and taught many in the region on soil mechanics, geotechnical engineering and other technically challenging disciplines."
The firm, which employs seven people, relocated from Highland to a new 1,900-square-foot office at 7439 Calumet Ave., where it has a lab to test ground material.
"It's right off the Borman Expressway and strategically located for us to serve Hammond and Northwest Indiana," Zaman said. "We're very excited to be in Hammond. We'd like to do work on the South Shore Line West Lake Corridor expansion and the double-track and the development around it. It's a big project that will mean a lot of work. Hopefully, the future is here. We're hoping for future work and future development, and looking to grow with the town."
The firm specializes in geotechnical engineering and civil engineering in which it tests the ground to find out if it's suitable to support bridges, highways, high-rises and other buildings. It determines if the ground is strong enough for heavy loads or if it must be modified, such as with piling systems or drilled pier foundations in which holes are drilled in the ground and filled with concrete and rebar to provide structural support.
"We also do quality control and assurance testing during construction to make sure the owner is getting what they pay for," he said. "We're the eyes and ears of the owners and work with the contractor to make sure they're following the specs."
The firm currently does more commercial and retail projects but is hoping to do more Department of Transportation and public infrastructure work so it has a more even mix of private and public jobs. It has handled projects across Chicagoland, including in Aurora and Naperville, as well as in Indianapolis.
Advanced Engineering Services recently worked on the high-profile lakefront Hammond data center project that's replacing the old State Line Generating Plant at the border of Indiana and Chicago on Lake Michigan.
"It was a challenging project from the very beginning because there was buried concrete for the power plant," he said. "We were able to make it work. The concrete went 20 feet into the water, but we suggested a middle-of-the-road solution of removing the concrete down to the water line and then filling it in with fill to cushion the proposed building, so it wasn't cost prohibitive."
The company specializes in coming up with cost-effective engineering solutions.
"We're one of the few firms with this technical specialty in Northwest Indiana, and we've established ourselves over the past 25 years," Zaman said. "We're hoping to be part of the NICTD projects and to continue serving clients across the Region and the Chicago area."
For more information, visit www.adv-engrs.com.