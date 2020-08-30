Enterprise of the Year: Centier marks 125th anniversary

A different culture helps to continue to draw customers from across the Calumet Region.

"Other businesses have also been around a long time but you don't get the same feel while walking into them," she said. "We have 8% turnover per year. We've seen some people stay with us for 25, 30, 40 years. Many customers have banked with us for generations. We feel we've been true to who we were 125 years ago."

The bank has been committed to the community, for instance maintaining branches in Northwest Indiana downtowns whose economies have been depressed for years.

"We put offices in downtown Hammond, East Chicago and Gary even though they've been ravaged over the years and are at early stages in their rebuilding," he said. "We don't just put banks in the new suburbs. We purposefully support the downtowns because we're a community bank that has different priorities than the bigger banks."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Centier has given out 2,500 Paycheck Protection Loans totaling $335 million to help struggling small businesses in Northwest Indiana and across the state.

Schrage hopes future generations of leadership will carry on Centier's legacy as an independent community bank.