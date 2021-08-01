Enterprise of the year: Fourth-generation family bank Centier has spanned centuries, stood test of time

Schrage instilled the servant heart culture at the bank after a health scare in which he suffered fatigue syndrome.

"After a significant health issue and a personal transformation I was reading books about how iconic organizations differentiated themselves," he said. "It really set the bank on a different course. Culturally, the bank would be value-driven and not driven by rates or services or number of locations. Kindness and caring are what we value here. We serve the community and businesses that really value that loyalty and longevity. We brought on leadership people with similar driving values and methodically built the kind and caring culture that made the bank what it is today. It significantly differentiates us."

Schrage came up with the "Not for Sale" pledge in the mid-1980s at a time when Chicago banks were looking to merge with banks in Indianapolis and across the Midwest.

"We made a promise of being not for sale that we thought we could uphold," he said "It was not believed at first over the years, but I turned down offer and offer. We showed our longevity and commitment by building a corporate headquarters in Merrillville."

Customers come to Centier when they seek a local bank with longevity and value continuity in a banking relationship, Schrage said.