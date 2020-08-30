Enterprise of the Year: Merrillville-based Cimcor safeguarded Zoom during pandemic

Cyberthreats have been rising by 14% every year and they have become harder to detect, Johnson said.

"As an industry in general, we need to be getting better," he said. "On average it takes 203 days to detect a security breach and 73 days to remediate it. Our objective is to get both those numbers down to zero."

Region roots

Johnson, a Gary native and longtime tinkerer with electronics, built his first robot in the sixth grade. He entered multiple robotics competitions while a student at Horace Mann High School in Gary, before he went on to Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

His Region roots are a large part of why he has kept his company here.

"I have a great team of great software engineers and great partners like Purdue University Northwest and Valparaiso University," he said. "I have a great set of employees. We have three universities within 12 miles of our offices, which is amazing and a great resources."

Many clients are surprised to learn his company is based in Indiana, asking if he meant to say India. But it has been helpful that the firm is not based in a place with a cluster of tech firms, like Silicon Valley in California or Silicon Alley near Boston.