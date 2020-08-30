Enterprise of the Year: Merrillville-based Cimcor safeguarded Zoom during pandemic

The sales team of Cimcor, a global cybersecurity company nestled in an unassuming office tucked between retail shops in Merrillville, started using Zoom because of its ease of use back in 2018, long before anyone had ever heard of it, and long before the company started working for Zoom last year.
As goes without saying, use of the video teleconference platform has since blown up, far eclipsing more established competitors like Skype.
"The secret for them has been ease of use," Cimcor CEO and founder Robert E. Johnson III said. "They have modern architecture that's easy to use with high-reliability software. Overall, they became the most solid platform because they were easier to use and have been extremely reliable."
Zoom has become central to life throughout the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, linking people for family meetings, classes, business and local government meetings, performing arts events and in countless other ways. Cimcor provided security and compliance software while Zoom has ramped up to serve millions of new users worldwide.
"While we're focused on a day-to-day basis to specifically meet the needs of all our customers as fast as we can, it is interesting to be part of and in the midst of a massive cultural change," Johnson said. "It's changing the structure of how we do business, how we learn, and how we interact as a community."
It's been a challenge to operate this year, and not only because Zoom has skyrocketed in popularity worldwide.
"So far during the pandemic we've been working remotely," Johnson said. "What I find interesting is salespeople, marketing folks and those types of people have done amazingly well. It's been a smooth transition. The software engineers, who the layperson would assume would find it super-easy to stay at home, have found it harder to work remotely. They have have a harder time adapting, as nothing really replaces going to a conference room and finding solutions to innovating. They miss that social interaction and engagement."
International reach
Cimcor, which has been named the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame Enterprise of the Year for 2020, is no stranger to big clients. It's provided CimTrak software, which offers intrusion-detection and real-time remediation for clients' IT systems and files, for major clients like NASA, the Chicago Stock Exchange, the U.S. Air Force, Cornell University, the Milwaukee Brewers and Nikon.
"Basically, we've served every branch of the military," Johnson said.
While Cimcor has worked with many big clients, it's never served any as rapidly growing as Zoom, which became nearly ubiquitous after the COVID-19 public health crisis began.
"Their architecture is massive," Johnson said. "It's exciting to work with Zoom on a series of challenges as they work to match the product to their needs. When they grow to such a scale, it's challenging and fun. They're such great folks, extremely competent and technical folks. Many organizations we've worked with have large footprints with IT infrastructure, but this is the first time we've worked with one with such overnight success. They have had to quickly and substantially scale their architecture."
Zoom has had to scale up for both the commercial and government sectors while being audited and having to meet compliance requirements.
"We continue to be as responsible as possible and add to our core infrastructure," Johnson said. "We add features and components that will improve things for all our customers."
The company has won many accolades, including a place on Cybersecurity Ventures' top 500 list of global tech companies to watch and Indiana's Mira Awards for top tech companies. Cimcor is now in 27 countries in Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia.
"We're especially strong in the international service sector, especially in western Africa and Nigeria," Johnson said. "They're growing markets, but we've built world-class infrastructure for financial services organizations. We've helped them put the right tools in place for the global banking network."
Cimcor has secured a lot of business safeguarding international wire transfers, especially after $1 billion was stolen from the central bank of Bangladesh in 2016.
“Under the leadership of Rob Johnson, Cimcor has become a world class leader in the delivery of information security systems," said David Bochnowski, executive chairman of Munster-based Peoples Bank. "Cimcor has put Northwest Indiana on the map in a technology space essential to commerce in the twenty first century. Rob Johnson has demonstrated a vision for the future shining a light on the broad capabilities of the business acumen of our Region. Peoples Bank is proud to have Rob’s know-how as a director in our boardroom."
The company, which has employees in Northwest Indiana and all over the country, serves not only banks but anyone who processes credit card charges, such as hotels and restaurants. Cimcor also provides governments, technology companies and financial services firms with cybersecurity.
"Our product helps folks integrate the IT infrastructure of each one of their services," Johnson said. "It goes through 10,000 files, which may seem daunting. But anything that's important on their networks, it ensures compliance and integrity of their IT infrastructure. We're looking at expanding the international footprint of our product."
CimTrack assesses in real time whether files have been corrupted and looks at an organization's security posture over time. It, for instance, assures that vendors can comply with cybersecurity requirements for the upcoming World Cup.
Cyberthreats have been rising by 14% every year and they have become harder to detect, Johnson said.
"As an industry in general, we need to be getting better," he said. "On average it takes 203 days to detect a security breach and 73 days to remediate it. Our objective is to get both those numbers down to zero."
Region roots
Johnson, a Gary native and longtime tinkerer with electronics, built his first robot in the sixth grade. He entered multiple robotics competitions while a student at Horace Mann High School in Gary, before he went on to Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
His Region roots are a large part of why he has kept his company here.
"I have a great team of great software engineers and great partners like Purdue University Northwest and Valparaiso University," he said. "I have a great set of employees. We have three universities within 12 miles of our offices, which is amazing and a great resources."
Many clients are surprised to learn his company is based in Indiana, asking if he meant to say India. But it has been helpful that the firm is not based in a place with a cluster of tech firms, like Silicon Valley in California or Silicon Alley near Boston.
"One of the big issues with technology companies is turnover," he said. "We have low turnover, especially as compared to other tech employers, as our engineers have the opportunity to stay loyal to us. The work ethic here is just incredible, as is the honesty and the responsibility. That combination allows us to accomplish so much."
The company listens to clients and studies trends so it can constantly update and evolve its CimTrack software.
"When you develop software, your product is never done," Johnson said. "We look two years out to add to the product, implement the mission and solve the problem. Our work is never done. We're constantly creating. We haven't hit the limit to what we can accomplish."
Cimcor is looking to expand its global footprint, to continue to innovate, and to add more and more critical features to its security suite.
"I love creating," Johnson said. "I love innovating new technology. I've long been around the science fairs." •
