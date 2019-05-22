The Region's industrial workers are getting raises for the first time in years.

The History of U.S. Steel

1901: J. P. Morgan and attorney Elbert H. Gary found U.S. Steel by merging Gary's Federal Steel Company with Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Steel Company and William Henry "Judge" Moore's National Steel Company, creating the world's largest steel company and the world's first billion-dollar corporation.

1906: U.S. Steel starts construction of Gary Works.

1908: The first boat of iron ore arrives at the steel mill on Lake Michigan.

1920s: Gary Works boasts 12 blast furnaces and 16,000 workers, making it the largest steel plant in the country.

1940s to 1970s: Gary Works and Calumet Region mills in Indiana and Illinois make 20 percent of the nation's steel at a time when America produced half the steel in the world.

1945: The company sponsors The United States Steel Hour anthology drama radio show on CBS that featured dramatic performances of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O'Neill and Oscar Wilde.

1953: The United States Steel Hour becomes a television program with talent like Rod Sterling, Peter Lorre, Paul Newman, Tallulah Bankhead and James Dean.

1957: S&P 500 launches with U.S. Steel as an original member.

1959: The United Steelworkers of America strike for 116 days, shutting the entire domestic steel industry down in what was then the largest work stoppage in the history of the steel industry.

1967: U.S. Steel fabricates the Chicago Picasso at Gary Works and transports it to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago.

1970s and 1980s: The domestic steel industry starts to suffer decline, with thousands of steelworkers laid off.

1971: The steelmaker builds Disney's Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Resort in 1971 at Walt Disney World to showcase its modular residential steel products.

1977: Indiana becomes the largest steel-producing state in the nation.

1986: More than 22,000 U.S. Steel employees are out of work for six months in what the union called a lockout and the company called a strike after the two sides failed to reach a new contract, diminishing the company's market share.

Late 1980s: Indiana starts accounting for the production of roughly a quarter of the nation's steel.

1990: Employment at Gary Works, which peaked at more than 30,000 during the 1970s, shrinks to about 6,000 workers.

1991: U.S. Steel is removed from Dow Jones Industrial Average after 90 years.

2000: North Carolina-based mini-mill operator Nucor surpasses U.S. Steel as the largest steelmaker in the United States.

2001: U.S. Steel buys East Chicago Tin from LTV during a period of turmoil and consolidation in the domestic steel industry.

2003: The Pittsburgh-based company buys National Steel for $950 million, including the Midwest Plant in Portage that now operates as a finishing line for Gary Works, in a deal that made it the fifth largest steelmaker in the world.

2008: Flush with profits while exporting to the rapidly growing Chinese economy, U.S. Steel offers a record high dividend of 30 cents per share, but drops it to 5 cents per share the next year.

2014: U.S. Steel is delisted from S&P 500 because of declining market capitalization.

2015: The company temporarily idles East Chicago Tin, laying off 369 steelworkers for months during the import crisis.

2017: U.S. Steel slips to the 26th largest steelmaker worldwide, down from 24th place the previous year.

2018: U.S. Steel announces a major $750 million investment in Gary Works as it undergoes a "renaissance."