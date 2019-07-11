The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is now soliciting nominations for its annual Entrepreneurial Excellence or E-Day Awards, which have highlighted successful local entrepreneurs in the Region for nearly three decades.
“Year after year, we are honored to illustrate how important small businesses are to our communities,” said Lorri Feldt, regional director of the NW-ISBDC. “Our team relishes the opportunity to share the extraordinary stories of entrepreneurs in our region at this time-honored event.”
The Crown Point-based agency that helps entrepreneurs start or expand their businesses seeks nominations for the small business person of the year, entrepreneurial success, small business exporter, young entrepreneur, minority-owned small business person, family-owned business, emerging small business and small business advocate awards categories.
To be eligible, entrepreneurs from Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties must have established a three-year track record of growth while running a business. Anyone from the public can make a nomination, and self-nominations are welcome.
Nominations are now open and will remain so through Thursday, Aug. 22.
"It's time once again to celebrate our region's entrepreneurs and advocates," NW-ISBDC marketing consultant Lesly Bailey said.
The winners will be honored at an awards gala at Avalon Manor in Hobart on Nov. 14. The annual event, which aims to "spotlight the entrepreneurs and advocates who are leaving a vital imprint on the region’s business community," is now in its 28th year.
To nominate a small business owner or entrepreneur, call the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center office at 219-644-3513 or visit www.edayleaders.com.
For more information, visit www.isbdc.org.