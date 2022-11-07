Entreprenueur Business Expo coming to Merrillville

"With there being many entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, we wanted to do our part to throw an event that can empower our entrepreneurs and business professionals to go to the next level, as well as empower those who have business ideas and concepts that they would like to bring to life," he said. "This event is for entrepreneurs and business professionals to not only showcase their businesses and crafts, but for them also to learn from four inspired speakers that will share their success stories and empower all attendees. This event is not only open to entrepreneurs and business professionals, but to the public as well... to shop, enjoy, and partake of an amazing atmosphere."