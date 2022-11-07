Entreprenueur Business Expo coming to Merrillville

Several business leaders will be on hand to give inspirational talks at the 2022 Entrepreneur & Business Expo in Merrillville this weekend.
The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dean and Barbara White Community White at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville.
Speakers include Michele Foods founder Michele Hoskins, State Farm Agent David Roberts, Aura Bazaar Retail Stores CEO Jessica Morales and Winston Leadership Institute Founder and author David S. Winston.
Catered toward business professionals and small business owners, the event also will feature exhibitors, vendor booths, networking, shopping, food, giveaways and prizes.
Lewis and Charbria Shine are hosting the business expo. He's a former college basketball and American Basketball Association player who went on the coach college teams and become a business consultant and motivational speaker.
"With there being many entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area, we wanted to do our part to throw an event that can empower our entrepreneurs and business professionals to go to the next level, as well as empower those who have business ideas and concepts that they would like to bring to life," he said. "This event is for entrepreneurs and business professionals to not only showcase their businesses and crafts, but for them also to learn from four inspired speakers that will share their success stories and empower all attendees. This event is not only open to entrepreneurs and business professionals, but to the public as well... to shop, enjoy, and partake of an amazing atmosphere."
Tickets are $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit entrepreneurbusinessexpo.com.