Worried about recent chemical spills from steel mills into Lake Michigan?
The Beverly Shores Environmental Committee hopes to educate people on what can be done to address recent spills and discharges by ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel into the lake at an 11 a.m. brunch Saturday at the Beverly Shores Community House at 40 W. Service Ave. in Beverly Shores.
“Media reports continue to give us bad news about chemical spills from our industrial neighbors,” Environmental Committee Chairwoman Candice Peterson-Smith said. “We want to give residents more information and will provide resources for attendees to reach out to the offices of local, state and federal representatives to demand action.”
The steel mills along the Lake Michigan shores have had at least three spills this past summer, including one where thousands of fish were killed by ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor.
The Beverly Shores Environmental Committee is urging residents to get involved since the Great Lake is a source of drinking water for 7 million people in four states.
The committee is calling for "improved detection of spills, prompt public notification by lakefront industries to IDEM and lakefront towns, amending the ArcelorMittal permit to restore cyanide effluent limitations and increased monitoring frequency, tightening water quality standards to further limit the waste load of toxic chemicals, increased severity of penalties, and plans of prompt corrective action and rehabilitation of faulty wastewater treatment systems."
The event is free.