An environmental group is calling for tougher protections before the state renews Carmeuse Line's air quality permit in Gary.

Carmeuse, a multinational that's headquartered in Belgium and bases its North American operations in Pittsburgh, provides steel mills with limestone, one of the main ingredients burnt in blast furnaces to make iron. The company has local operations in Portage and at Buffington Harbor along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Gary.

The limestone manufacturing plant on Lake Michigan is now asking Indiana environmental regulators to renew its air quality permit, which was last renewed in 2014.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center raised concerns about past air quality violations at the plant. It said it is not opposing a renewal of the permit for the steel mill supplier, but is calling for more amendments to it. ELPC has been petitioning the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to require more emissions testing, more robust monitoring, a ban on burning trash for fuel and an environmental compliance audit.

“IDEM’s failure to toughen the permit renewal is tantamount to giving Carmeuse a green light to continue violating its permit with impunity," said Mike Zoeller, senior attorney at ELPC.

Carmeuse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center said more should be done to reign in air emissions like nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and other chemicals that could be harmful to the health of the people who live nearby, who are often minorities in low-income households.

Carmeuse was fined $11,250 for air quality violations in 2014, according to the Indiana Department of Environment Management. ELPC said it has had a long history of noncompliance with its past permit.

“Despite repeated violations of its air permit, IDEM proposes to renew Carmeuse Lime’s permit for another five years on largely the same terms,” said Mike Zoeller, senior attorney at ELPC. “IDEM should seize this opportunity to amend the permit to improve compliance and reduce harm to the surrounding overburdened communities."

The Environmental Law & Policy Center calls for more stack tests and continuous emissions monitoring of its five lime kilns that date back 50 years and account for much of the air pollution at Carmeuse Lime in Gary. It's part of its ongoing campaign to clean up the water, land and air in Northwest Indiana, a cradle of heavy industry the Environmental Protection Agency said has some of the worst air quality in the country.

