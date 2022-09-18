Envision Innovation to launch in Northwest Indiana

In line with One Region’s Propel Initiatives, the One Region Annual Luncheon will once again provide a platform for around 600 attendees to envision a transformational future for the Greater South Shore region. This year, the topic will be “Envision Innovation” and discussions will be focused on the power of a connected Midwestern innovation corridor around the extended shores of Lake Michigan and Northwest Indiana’s role in it. Global entrepreneurs today are navigating innovation differently than Silicon Valley, and startups in this new frontier require different support. The luncheon is an opportunity to share how Chicago, South Bend, Milwaukee, and Northwest Indiana have an opportunity to become a powerful force in supporting startups and building a multi-state collaboration to solve global challenges.

Taking place on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Hobart, the One Region Annual Luncheon, with presenting sponsor Purdue University Northwest, will showcase the strategic growth of the Greater South Shore, sparking a connected innovation ecosystem that stimulates productivity and economic growth. Under the leadership of One Region’s President & CEO, Marie Foster-Bruns, and the Board of Directors, the greater innovation community will meet, learn and network with global experts in entrepreneurship, education, and economic development.

According to Foster-Bruns, “National data from the U.S. Census indicates that nearly all net new jobs are created by startups less than five years old, therefore demonstrating the importance of investing in a robust innovation ecosystem that is critical for economic prosperity and sustainability. For this corridor to connect, Northwest Indiana needs to embrace its problem solvers and create a local network of support specifically for startups in emerging tech industries. Experts will speak at the luncheon directly about how our region can do that and how together we have the power to cultivate an aligned environment where ideas can flourish, propelling a transformational future for Northwest Indiana and a connected Midwestern corridor from South Bend through Milwaukee.”

“Global entrepreneurs are the key to a stronger, more resilient and inclusive future. One Region’s work to develop the foundational infrastructure in Northwest Indiana to help innovators succeed will lead to huge potential successes since a repeatable sustaining ecosystem is what we’re building towards. I’m looking forward to sharing insights about global entrepreneurs and then leveraging this lens to talk about strategies for building and connecting your ecosystem. ” says Alexandre Lazarow, the event’s Keynote Speaker and author of Out-Innovate: How global entrepreneurs from Delhi to Detroit are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley. “I’m a huge believer in the potential of this region.”

At the Envision Innovation event, the speaker line-up will not only include Lazarow’s expertise and advice about the power of connecting this corridor and how global entrepreneurs are changing the game, but it will also include a multidisciplinary panel aiming to showcase world-class themes of innovation across the country. The program includes Julie Huls of Waymaker Group in Dallas, Texas, Sandee Kastrul, Co-Founder of i.c. stars in Chicago and Milwaukee, Khalif Al-Amin of the Young Enterprising Society in Milwaukee, and John McDonald of NEXT Studios in Indianapolis to discuss the important components in cultivating the NWI innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, the program includes Wade Breitzke, Principal of +WeCreate Media, sharing the important components in cultivating the NWI ecosystem and how innovation is already embedded in the Region.

As the presenting sponsor of the One Region Annual Luncheon, Chancellor Tom Keon from Purdue University Northwest states, “Northwest Indiana was in its element 100 years ago when blast furnaces were opening up along the Indiana coast of Lake Michigan. Now we are at an inflection point, and innovation must again be a major economic driver as we are nearing the mid-21st century. This year’s One Region luncheon will help drive that innovation with meaningful discussions on practices that will move NWI into new frontiers of advanced manufacturing, commercialization, and capital investment in emerging technologies.”

For more information about the One Region Annual Luncheon, please visit oneregionnwi.org/luncheon.