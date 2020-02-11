EPA launches hazardous waste investigation at former Cities Service Refinery

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has initiated a hazardous waste investigation into the former Cities Service Refinery in East Chicago.

The federal agency ordered Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Oxy USA to investigate and do something about hazardous waste at the refinery at 2500 E. Chicago Ave. in the Twin City's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

“This is another example of the ongoing commitment that EPA and the State of Indiana – which provided valuable information about the site – have to cleaning up hazardous-waste sites in East Chicago,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “I appreciate the willingness Citgo and Oxy have shown to cooperate and work towards our common goals of protecting local human health and the environment.”

Cities Service Oil Co. subsidiary Empire Oil Co. built a 372-acre refinery in East Chicago in 1929 with 55 large storage tanks and a production capacity of 15,000 barrels per day. The refining operation, which mainly produced and stored gasoline for cars, went through many owners over the years. The refinery became unprofitable and shut down on 1973, and suffered a major fire when naptha erupted in an abandoned tank in 1980.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}