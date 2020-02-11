EPA launches hazardous waste investigation at former Cities Service Refinery

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has initiated a hazardous waste investigation into the former Cities Service Refinery in East Chicago.
The federal agency ordered Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Oxy USA to investigate and do something about hazardous waste at the refinery at 2500 E. Chicago Ave. in the Twin City's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
“This is another example of the ongoing commitment that EPA and the State of Indiana – which provided valuable information about the site – have to cleaning up hazardous-waste sites in East Chicago,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “I appreciate the willingness Citgo and Oxy have shown to cooperate and work towards our common goals of protecting local human health and the environment.”
Cities Service Oil Co. subsidiary Empire Oil Co. built a 372-acre refinery in East Chicago in 1929 with 55 large storage tanks and a production capacity of 15,000 barrels per day. The refining operation, which mainly produced and stored gasoline for cars, went through many owners over the years. The refinery became unprofitable and shut down on 1973, and suffered a major fire when naptha erupted in an abandoned tank in 1980.
Today, Citgo still operates a 228-acre petroleum terminal on the northern part of the site with 53 tanks that handle an estimated 180 million gallons of petroleum products. The 93-acre southern end, which is owned by Oxy, has sat vacant for decades after most of the above-ground structures there were dismantled and razed in the 1980s, though underground tanks remain on the property.
The operating CITGO Terminal Facility occupies 228.5-acres and has 53 tanks with a capacity of approximately 180,000,000 gallons of petroleum products.
Citgo and Oxy USA will determine how much hazardous waste is left at the former refinery and tank terminal, while cleaning anything up that "may pose a risk to human health or the environment." The companies will look for soil and groundwater contamination and share the test results online and at local libraries.