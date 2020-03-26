EPA willing to amend West Calumet cleanup plan for distribution center development

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This one redevelopment is really the catalyst to what the mayor wants to do in the whole area,” said Steve Radel, an IDA executive who spoke to The Times earlier this month with colleague Brett Hickman.

Hickman and Radel have experience with similar developments in places like Staten Island in New York, where both Amazon and IKEA operate distribution centers on a former Superfund site.

“We understand the legal issues. We understand the business issues. We knew it was going to be a complex, challenging project,” Radel said.

“People said no one would come here,” he said of the Staten Island site. “In the span of three years, they were coming.”

The city and IDA came together through the auspices of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, an economic development non-profit that solicited and reviewed “three strong proposals” for the site, said its president and CEO, Karen Lauerman.

“Not many communities have the opportunity to convert a Superfund site into jobs and investment,” she said.