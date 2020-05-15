Ex-Colts player's Stacked Pickle chain planned NWI expansion falls victim to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain of sports-themed sit-down restaurants has been actively courting franchisees to open Stacked Pickle locations in Schererville, Lansing and across the Calumet Region. Instead, Stacked Pickle is closing its 10 existing locations, mostly in the Indianapolis area, after the public health crisis closed its dining rooms for weeks.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that we have decided to shut down our Stacked Pickle restaurants," Brackett said in a message to customers. "I have spent the last six weeks working with my advisers and exploring a variety of options to continue operations when the applicable shelter-in-place orders are lifted. Unfortunately, the loss of several significant sporting events and a month and a half out of business, combined with on-going restrictions and uncertain duration of this crisis left us unable to find a viable financial path forward."

Brackett went into the restaurant business after playing as a linebacker on the Colts, winning a Super Bowl championship in the process.