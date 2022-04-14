Executive to address Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association at ArcelorMittal Global R&D

A noted female business executive and author will discuss authenticity and how she rose from small-town Indiana to a C-suite in Chicago during an upcoming Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association luncheon.

Vicki Znavor will give a talk at 11:30 a.m. April 21 at ArcelorMittal Research and Development Global Headquarters at 3001 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking.

Znavor will talk about how to own one's own life story to The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, which promotes the professional development of women and their careers across the Calumet Region.

“One of the most compelling things about our events at NWIIWA is our ability to bring real-world experiences from leading professionals to all of those wishing to attend and learn from them,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. “These valuable insights can build careers, and that is very central to NWIIWA’s mission.”

Znavor is an author, wife, mom and human resources executive who has worked for some of Chicago's top companies for more than three decades. She wrote the book "Authenticity Reawakened" about how she overcame a tough childhood in small-town Indiana to rise in the corporate world.

Her many accolades include a Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leader in HR and one of ALPFA’s Most Powerful Latinas of 2019.

Sponsors of her talk include Revolution Fitness and Goodwill of Michiana.

Tickets are $35 for members and $60 and nonmembers.

For more information or tickets, visit nwiiwa.org/events.

