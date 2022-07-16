 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Executive vice president retires from Korellis

  • 0
Executive vice president retires from Korellis

Korellis CEO Pete Korellis, Executive Vice Preisdent Jeff Tharp and President John Ziolkowski are shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Longtime Executive Vice President Jeff Tharp retired from Korellis in Hammond after 36 years.

Tharp started at the employee-owned roofing contractor, previously known as Korellis Roofing, in 1986. He began as a yard employee tasked with odd jobs and went on to hold a number of positions with the company, including roofer, estimator and superintendent. He eventually rose through the ranks to become a project manager and then executive vice president.

CEO Pete Korellis honored Tharp's contributions to the company by hanging a portrait of him in the front entrance next to the picture of Korellis' father, company founder George Korellis.

“This is right where my dad would want you to be," Korellis said. “Jeff was dedicated, driven and dependable and made a difference to many. He was like a brother to me and in all the years we worked together, we never argued — we may have disagreed, but we never let anything come between our friendship.”

People are also reading…

Tharp now plans to spend more time with his family and his grandchildren. In his retirement, he also aspires to golf in all 50 states.

“It’s bittersweet, but this is what you work your whole life for, to retire and enjoy life,” Tharp said.

Korellis is a commercial and industrial contractor with 220 employees who own the company through an employee stock ownership plan. It bills itself as the largest roofing contractor in Northwest Indiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

An "interstate signing assessment" will will include an inventory of airport signage along interstates 80/94 and 90, and along Cline Avenue, and a plan for new signs.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts