Executive vice president retires from Korellis

Longtime Executive Vice President Jeff Tharp retired from Korellis in Hammond after 36 years.

Tharp started at the employee-owned roofing contractor, previously known as Korellis Roofing, in 1986. He began as a yard employee tasked with odd jobs and went on to hold a number of positions with the company, including roofer, estimator and superintendent. He eventually rose through the ranks to become a project manager and then executive vice president.

CEO Pete Korellis honored Tharp's contributions to the company by hanging a portrait of him in the front entrance next to the picture of Korellis' father, company founder George Korellis.

“This is right where my dad would want you to be," Korellis said. “Jeff was dedicated, driven and dependable and made a difference to many. He was like a brother to me and in all the years we worked together, we never argued — we may have disagreed, but we never let anything come between our friendship.”

Tharp now plans to spend more time with his family and his grandchildren. In his retirement, he also aspires to golf in all 50 states.

“It’s bittersweet, but this is what you work your whole life for, to retire and enjoy life,” Tharp said.

Korellis is a commercial and industrial contractor with 220 employees who own the company through an employee stock ownership plan. It bills itself as the largest roofing contractor in Northwest Indiana.