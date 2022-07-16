Executive vice president retires from Korellis

Longtime Executive Vice President Jeff Tharp retired from Korellis in Hammond after 36 years.
Tharp started at the employee-owned roofing contractor, previously known as Korellis Roofing, in 1986. He began as a yard employee tasked with odd jobs and went on to hold a number of positions with the company, including roofer, estimator and superintendent. He eventually rose through the ranks to become a project manager and then executive vice president.
CEO Pete Korellis honored Tharp's contributions to the company by hanging a portrait of him in the front entrance next to the picture of Korellis' father, company founder George Korellis.
“This is right where my dad would want you to be," Korellis said. “Jeff was dedicated, driven and dependable and made a difference to many. He was like a brother to me and in all the years we worked together, we never argued — we may have disagreed, but we never let anything come between our friendship.”
Tharp now plans to spend more time with his family and his grandchildren. In his retirement, he also aspires to golf in all 50 states.
“It’s bittersweet, but this is what you work your whole life for, to retire and enjoy life,” Tharp said.
Korellis is a commercial and industrial contractor with 220 employees who own the company through an employee stock ownership plan. It bills itself as the largest roofing contractor in Northwest Indiana.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Den Asian Bistro, Bankquet pop-up restaurant, Spenga Fitness Center, Encore Car Wash, Potato Express opening; Consider the Lilies closing
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.