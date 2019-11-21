ExecutiveSuites2 co-working space opens in Hammond

A new co-working space is bringing business people together in one of Northwest Indiana's newest Class A office buildings.
ExecutiveSuites2 opened in ATG Real Estate Development's $7 million, 37,000-square-foot, three-story office building at 2901 Carlson Drive, a sister structure to the fully occupied 37,000-square-foot 2929 Carlson Drive office tower in Oxbow Landing.
The co-working space is meant to give local businesses and entrepreneurs a professional business setting in which to conduct business while networking.
“We’re excited to share our vision of how we believe ExecutiveSuites can revolutionize the way Northwest Indiana works," ATG Real Estate Development Principal Eric Gastevich said.
ExecutiveSuites2 joins other co-working offices in the Region, such as Zoseco Coworking in Valparaiso, 19EIGHTY Co-Working Space in Highland, greenCOW Coworking in Hammond, and The Stage Small Business Incubator and Coworking Space in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
The 2901 Carlson Drive office building joins Byway Brewing, Buffalo Wild Wings, a Hampton Inn, a Holiday Inn Express and other businesses at the Oxbow Landing development.
The new co-working space takes up the entire third floor of the office building. It features 59 fully furnished offices and shared amenities like receptionist services, state-of-the-art conference rooms, lounge space, fiber internet, PO boxes, and an onsite cafe.
For more information, visit www.executivesuites2.com or www.2901carlsondrive.com, call 219-844-2901, or send an email to info@executivesuites2.com.