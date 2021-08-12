Exhibit on display at Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts for one more weekend

This weekend is the last chance to catch a group exhibition of local artists at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

"I Know I Am, But Who Are You?" runs through Aug. 15 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is hosting the exhibit featuring the work of Sara Peak Convery, Tony Lipka, Randy Buvala and Gary Price. The group show includes paintings, mixed-media pieces, quilts and other visual arts.

Convery is a Chicago-based visual artist who won the top prize at South Shore Arts Salon in 2017. Convery experiments with media and repurposing materials, such as the John Cena action figure and Monster Energy drink cans displayed in the gallery's window. She's also a filmmaker and curator who has exhibited widely across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, including at the Woman Made Gallery in Chicago.

Lipka is a Hammond-based artist and picture framer who is a member of the South Lake Artists Co-op. He's exhibited at South Shore Arts, Paul Henry's, CornerStone Gallery and Slacks Window Gallery in Chicago.